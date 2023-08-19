Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Position Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $115.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $128.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.20.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

