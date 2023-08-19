BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $670.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $706.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $685.95. The stock has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 35.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $29,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

