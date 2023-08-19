Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

BMI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.60.

BMI opened at $159.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.87. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $88.16 and a 52-week high of $170.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.45.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.32 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total value of $427,255.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,154,000 after buying an additional 68,139 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

