Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLX. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BLX opened at $23.56 on Thursday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $855.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 35,410 shares in the last quarter. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

