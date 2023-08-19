StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOOT. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOOT

Boot Barn Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $92.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.36. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.48.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $973,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,497.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,628 shares of company stock valued at $13,223,351. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,802 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $681,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 55.5% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 603,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,495 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.