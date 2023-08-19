BOX (NYSE:BOX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $30.19 on Thursday. BOX has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BOX will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BOX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $376,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,900 shares in the company, valued at $43,668,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $86,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $376,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,900 shares in the company, valued at $43,668,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,671,910 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 102.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of BOX by 318.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.