BOX (NYSE:BOX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $30.19 on Thursday. BOX has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.01.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BOX will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 102.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of BOX by 318.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
