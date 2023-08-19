Brady (NYSE:BRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $49.31 on Thursday. Brady has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $56.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $337.12 million during the quarter. Brady had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brady will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Brady by 24.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Brady by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Brady by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

