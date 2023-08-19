StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Diana Shipping Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of DSX opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $399.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.14.
Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $67.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping Company Profile
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Diana Shipping
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.