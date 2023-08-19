StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DSX opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $399.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $67.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.