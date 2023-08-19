CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down to $9.41

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.41, but opened at $9.08. CureVac shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 129,526 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

CureVac Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CureVac will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of CureVac by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CureVac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CureVac by 47.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CureVac by 10.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CureVac by 13.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Articles

