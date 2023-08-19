Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,551,555 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 990,055 shares.The stock last traded at $10.53 and had previously closed at $10.17.

ARHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arhaus from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Arhaus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Arhaus news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $138,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,724,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,242,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $844,356.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $138,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,724,202 shares in the company, valued at $167,242,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Arhaus by 428,800.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

