DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.76.

NYSE:DTE opened at $105.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

