Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Gap Down to $23.15

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.15, but opened at $22.01. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 240,390 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

Icahn Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -310.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 189,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

