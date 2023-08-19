Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Down to $11.38

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $11.00. Immatics shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 13,113 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $936.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. Research analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Immatics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Immatics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Immatics in the second quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Immatics by 230.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immatics in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

