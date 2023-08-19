Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Down to $11.38

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $11.00. Immatics shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 13,113 shares traded.
Immatics Stock Up 5.3 %
The company has a market cap of $936.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. Research analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.
Immatics Company Profile
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
