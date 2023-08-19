Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Gap Down to $17.00

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $16.54. Hercules Capital shares last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 235,104 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HTGC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 75.19%. The business had revenue of $116.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

