Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Gap Down to $27.08

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.08, but opened at $26.05. Structure Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 32,708 shares.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,632,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 706.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,724,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 195,708 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,046,000.
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
