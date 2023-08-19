Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Gap Down to $10.60

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $10.28. Arcos Dorados shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 213,051 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCO. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Arcos Dorados Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 55.24% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 607.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 48.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 256.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

