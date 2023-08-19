E. Mitchell Shier Sells 10,000 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 10,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total value of C$321,910.00.

Paramount Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

POU stock opened at C$31.87 on Friday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$22.16 and a 1-year high of C$33.47. The firm has a market cap of C$4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POU shares. National Bankshares upgraded Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on POU

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.