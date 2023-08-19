AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down to $3.75

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.75, but opened at $3.67. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 5,012,778 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.65 to $1.55 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.14.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Shares of AMC Entertainment are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,993,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $13,828,582.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,911,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,467,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,464,774 shares of company stock valued at $54,055,259. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,412,826,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 32.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

