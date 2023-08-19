Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 10,340,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 873% from the previous session’s volume of 1,062,497 shares.The stock last traded at $11.59 and had previously closed at $14.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 68.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,350,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,338,000 after purchasing an additional 557,341 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth about $12,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 528,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 239,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

