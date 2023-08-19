CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Gap Down to $9.55

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $9.31. CS Disco shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 241,880 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CS Disco from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

CS Disco Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $553.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.24.

In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Smith sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $36,814.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,001.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $38,388.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 687,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Smith sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $36,814.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,001.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 48,558 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at $16,494,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 218,080 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,395,000 after purchasing an additional 134,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at $11,213,000. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Stories

