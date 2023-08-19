MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $369.67

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $369.67, but opened at $361.60. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $356.99, with a volume of 61,138 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $377.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 2.44.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.05, for a total transaction of $175,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.66, for a total transaction of $2,956,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458 shares in the company, valued at $135,412.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.05, for a total value of $175,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $6,336,828 over the last three months. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $1,570,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 66.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

