CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 705,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 1,118,263 shares.The stock last traded at $10.82 and had previously closed at $10.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -75.78 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 11,495 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $127,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $219,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 375,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 11,495 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $127,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,220 shares of company stock worth $3,147,606 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663,827 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,681,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,578,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,384,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,392 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.