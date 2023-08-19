IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 71,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 122,144 shares.The stock last traded at $30.04 and had previously closed at $29.92.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $628.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 66,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

