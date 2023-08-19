ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 240,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 411,317 shares.The stock last traded at $55.39 and had previously closed at $56.30.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average is $54.10.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.
The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.
