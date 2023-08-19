Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 185,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 335,445 shares.The stock last traded at $8.45 and had previously closed at $8.45.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
