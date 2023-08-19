Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 185,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 335,445 shares.The stock last traded at $8.45 and had previously closed at $8.45.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,486,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,447,000 after buying an additional 450,637 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2,199.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,956 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 257,257 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 494,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 256,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 30.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 959,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 224,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

