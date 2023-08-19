Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 327,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 743,399 shares.The stock last traded at $47.08 and had previously closed at $47.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PCVX

Vaxcyte Stock Up 5.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.57.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 39.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,223 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,080,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2,164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,888,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,292,000 after buying an additional 1,804,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,808,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,283 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,185,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.