Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 165,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 389,151 shares.The stock last traded at $15.08 and had previously closed at $15.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 11.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $27,155.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,897.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2,715.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

