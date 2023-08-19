Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Trading 5% Higher

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.66 and last traded at $22.45. 318,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,472,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.65) in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 58,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 47.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 32.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3.5% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

