Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.49. Approximately 30,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 300,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Vital Farms Stock Up 4.4 %

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

The stock has a market capitalization of $515.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 35.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after buying an additional 524,679 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,327,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,702,000 after buying an additional 261,295 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 18.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,649,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,772,000 after buying an additional 254,636 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 50.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 238,912 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

