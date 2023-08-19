Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Trading Up 4%

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.26. Approximately 3,191,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 11,522,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.61.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $76,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $118,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $76,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 842,894 shares of company stock worth $22,113,706 in the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Pinterest by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

