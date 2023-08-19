John T. Preston Sells 2,095 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) Director John T. Preston sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $363,859.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CLH opened at $171.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.90. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.39. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.71 and a 52 week high of $178.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

