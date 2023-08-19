Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59. Approximately 38,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 234,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered Agiliti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Agiliti from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.26, a P/E/G ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,236.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,236.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,705.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,497 shares of company stock worth $3,616,683. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Agiliti by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Agiliti by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Agiliti by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,334,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

