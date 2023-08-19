Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Sells $387,695.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $387,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,567.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michele Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $545,542.76.

On Friday, June 2nd, Michele Lau sold 299 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $22,535.63.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in GoDaddy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in GoDaddy by 30.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.