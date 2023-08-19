Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.40. 684,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,362,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NVAX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Novavax Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $424.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Novavax by 82.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,102,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026,107 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in Novavax by 494.6% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,251,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 46.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,994,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Novavax by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $19,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

