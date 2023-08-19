26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Major Shareholder Sells $404,997.12 in Stock

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Free Report) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 36,096 shares of 26 Capital Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $404,997.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 463,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

26 Capital Acquisition Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ADER opened at $11.14 on Friday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 26 Capital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 375,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in 26 Capital Acquisition by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 302,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in 26 Capital Acquisition by 10.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in 26 Capital Acquisition by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 280,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 27.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 26 Capital Acquisition

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

