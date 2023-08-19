Insider Selling: agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells $339,375.00 in Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $339,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $318,187.50.

On Thursday, June 15th, Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $351,187.50.

Shares of AGL opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in agilon health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in agilon health by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in agilon health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,809,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,471,000 after buying an additional 33,711 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in agilon health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGL shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

