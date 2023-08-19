Jonas Peter Haddock Richardson Acquires 23,132 Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Jonas Peter Haddock Richardson bought 23,132 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.14 per share, with a total value of C$373,350.48.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$21.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.19. Barrick Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$17.88 and a 1 year high of C$28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 662.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.45.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

