John A. Stalfort III Buys 388,889 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2023

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHAGet Free Report) Director John A. Stalfort III purchased 388,889 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $350,000.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 999,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,442.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

