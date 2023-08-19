Carlson Capital L. P Acquires 185,000 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glatfelter Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of GLT stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $95.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.72. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Institutional Trading of Glatfelter

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Glatfelter by 115.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 490,875 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Glatfelter by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Glatfelter during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in Glatfelter by 56.4% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 591,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 213,067 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Glatfelter by 17.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Glatfelter in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Glatfelter

About Glatfelter

(Get Free Report)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.