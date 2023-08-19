Brent L. Saunders Acquires 59,380 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) Chairman Brent L. Saunders purchased 59,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $362,218.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 5,827,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,547,463.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $6.42 on Friday. The Beauty Health Company has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

