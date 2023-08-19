Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on APLE

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:APLE opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $75,350.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 573,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,752.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 6,070 shares of company stock worth $90,839 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after purchasing an additional 452,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,090,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,785,000 after buying an additional 793,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,696,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,860,000 after acquiring an additional 254,813 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,558,000 after acquiring an additional 66,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,341,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,816,000 after acquiring an additional 322,857 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.