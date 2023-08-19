Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
APLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.
Read Our Latest Analysis on APLE
Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $75,350.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 573,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,752.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 6,070 shares of company stock worth $90,839 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after purchasing an additional 452,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,090,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,785,000 after buying an additional 793,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,696,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,860,000 after acquiring an additional 254,813 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,558,000 after acquiring an additional 66,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,341,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,816,000 after acquiring an additional 322,857 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Apple Hospitality REIT
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.