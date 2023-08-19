Brian Lenz Sells 211,578 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Lenz sold 211,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $973,258.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 782,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.31 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 6.35. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 391.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 814,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 649,198 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

