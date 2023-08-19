Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARW. Truist Financial raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $128.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 206,939 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,673,000 after acquiring an additional 246,657 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,498,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,564,000 after purchasing an additional 826,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

