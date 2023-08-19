ATI (NYSE:ATI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ATI from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Northcoast Research started coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

ATI opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. ATI has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $281,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $281,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,946,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $560,223.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,541.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,975 shares of company stock worth $1,457,696 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ATI by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,203,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,336,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ATI by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ATI in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,299,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 21,179.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 895,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,326,000 after buying an additional 891,017 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

