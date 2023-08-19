JMP Securities Raises Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Price Target to $8.00

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.40.

Spruce Biosciences Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.46. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,681,000. RiverVest Venture Management LLC increased its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 2,936,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 788,000 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,401,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,210,000.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

