Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $5.30 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.32.

Shares of INTR opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. Inter & Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.72 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 199,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 30,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 48,969 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 309.7% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 135,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 102,786 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

