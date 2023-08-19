Mizuho Raises Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $28.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DK. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. Delek US has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is -116.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,762,000 after acquiring an additional 288,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,284,000 after acquiring an additional 320,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after acquiring an additional 376,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Delek US by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,099,000 after purchasing an additional 82,982 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,133,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

