Mizuho Raises PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $54.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PBF Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.58 EPS. Analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 250.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

