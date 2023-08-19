Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Mizuho

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESTE. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

ESTE stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.15 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $72,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,868,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,246,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,570,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 428.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,004 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,516,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after acquiring an additional 906,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,219,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

