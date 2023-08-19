Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $264.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $251.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $261.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

NYSE:PXD opened at $237.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.92. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $903,900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $627,395,000 after purchasing an additional 474,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

